Charles H. Dater Foundation marks major philanthropic milestone with UC

The Charles H. Dater Foundation recently marked a major philanthropic milestone by surpassing $1 million in total financial gifts to the University of Cincinnati.

Established in 1985 by Charles Dater, the foundation makes charitable grants to private, nonprofit organizations and public agencies in Greater Cincinnati for programs benefiting children. It focuses its work in the areas of arts/culture, education, health care, social services and other community needs.

Dater was a UC alum. In his honor, the foundation has given more than $1 million to his alma mater since 1990.

“We have a deep commitment to the City of Cincinnati and by supporting UC’s excellent programs, we are helping the city,” said Bruce Krone, Dater board president. “It also recognizes Charles and his legacy.”

Peter Landgren, UC Foundation president, and Bruce Krone, president of the Dater Foundation

Over the past 38 years, the foundation has funded over 3,500 grants, totaling more than $70 million. Those dollars have benefited everything programs at small and midsize nonprofits to medical research. But Krone noted three UC programs especially close to Dater’s heart.

Greater Cincinnati STEM Collaborative : A regional K-12, Science, Technology, Engineering and Math-focused organization that provides after-school clubs that offer hands-on experiences.

: A regional K-12, Science, Technology, Engineering and Math-focused organization that provides after-school clubs that offer hands-on experiences. UC College of Medicine Med Mentors : A collaboration between the college and Cincinnati Youth Collaborative , providing mentoring to students from kindergarten through high school.

: A collaboration between the college and , providing mentoring to students from kindergarten through high school. Urban Health Project: Pairs first-year UC medical students with nonprofit health organizations in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. Its eight-week summer internship aims to increase access to health services for underserved families.

Dater made concurrent $25,000 grants to the STEM Collaborative, Med Mentors and the Urban Health Project to tip the scales to over $1 million.

“The Dater Foundation makes a tremendous contribution to our campus, our health care system and our community,” Peter E. Landgren, president of the UC Foundation, wrote in a statement. “The careful stewardship of Charles Dater’s legacy creates a lasting impact.”

daterfoundation.org