Application opens for annual $5,000 Manifest Prize artist competition

The application period is open for the annual $5,000 Manifest Prize and gallery award competition.

Manifest is a Cincinnati-based nonprofit dedicated to creating high-quality visual art experiences through exhibition, publication, artist support and education.

Launched in 2010, the Manifest Prize aims to showcase, celebrate and document exceptional artwork being made today through a combination of financial support, gallery space and other promotional support.

Over the years, Manifest has awarded the grant to artists working in a wide range of visual arts media.

The program is open to works of any media, any genre/style, and any size. The major rules are they have been created within the last five years. They must also be available for exhibition between early December and mid-January.

Artists who’ve submitted to or been included in previous Manifest projects or grant programs are eligible to apply.

Manifest will select the winner through multi-phase juried system. Jurors are volunteers and come from a broad range of visual arts backgrounds. They include previous prize winners and solo exhibitors, academic and arts professionals, and other artists with a history of exhibiting with Manifest.

Works approved by the first jury will be passed through a second, and possibly a third jury round, with jury makeup shuffled from round to round.

The work receiving the highest average score is the winner. The artist gets a $5,000 prize and a four-week solo exhibit at Manifest Creative Research Gallery in Walnut Hills. A ticketed exhibition preview for the show is set for 7 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 14. An opening reception will take place the final night.

On Jan. 11, 2024, the prizewinner will take part in a digital artists’ panel discussion. The exhibition closes on Jan. 12 to mark the anniversary of the gallery.

Manifest will also devout a multiple-page spread to the artist and their winning work in its season-documenting hardcover publication. The Manifest Exhibition Annual (MEA) features the artist’s statement, professional bio and select jury statements.

The four works with the next highest-scoring markings will earn spots as finalists. Each of those artists receives $250, and their work will also go into the MEA.

Those interested in taking part can apply through Manifest’s website. Artists can submit up to five works during early entry period – which ends Sept. 1 – for $40. Each additional entry is $5.

After Sept. 1, the price goes up to $60.

The application period closes Oct. 1.

Manifest Prize application