Junior League offers 3-5 years financial support, service to local nonprofit

The Junior League of Cincinnati is looking for its next local nonprofit to champion.

On Tuesday, the service-minded volunteer organization released a request for proposal for an existing 501(c)(3) that needs support for a new initiative or to expand an existing program that aligns with JLC’s mission. As part of the partnership, JLC will offer a team of trained volunteers and seed funding for a term of three to five years.

JLC has helped incubate programs from a variety of nonprofits over the years, including Fernside, GrinUp, MindPeace, RefugeeConnect and Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank. Its current partner, Family Nurturing Center, is entering the final year of the acceleration program.

Over the past several months, JLC has worked with community groups and business leaders to identify where its resources could have the biggest impact. That assessment determined affordable housing, mental health services and job and life-skills training as areas of the greatest community need in Greater Cincinnati. JLC is looking to work with an organization focused on one or more of those areas.

Those interested in applying can do so online. Applications are due by Friday, Nov. 10.

JLC’s Program Development Committee will review all submissions. Finalists will be put to a vote before its membership in April 2024.

Additional details about the application process, key dates and the partnership are available on the JLC website.

Junior League of Cincinnati Support RFP