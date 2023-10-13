New $1.1M grant to help Cincinnati Art Museum bring art to people

The Cincinnati Art Museum plans to use a $1.12 million grant to create a mobile gallery, extend hours on Thursdays and support other efforts to make art more accessible.

The Mount Adams institution was one 64 museums to receive an inaugural Access for All grant from Art Bridges Foundation. The Taft Museum of Art received one as well.

The exterior front entrance to the Cincinnati Art Museum

CAM plans to put the money toward a variety of operations and marketing efforts aimed at attracting new visitors over the next three years. One way they plan to do that is to bring art to the people.

The museum has earmarked funds to purchase a sprinter van and convert it into a mobile gallery and art-making studio that CAM staff can take to schools, community events and festivals. The grant will also support the museum’s upcoming Art on the Rise series, which will feature outdoor performances on the Art Climb at the corner of Gilbert Avenue and Eden Park Drive. The museum described the Art Climb as being for nearby neighborhoods. It also noted its community committee is working with residents to come up with additional programming.

Because of the Art Bridges Foundation grant, CAM is able to extend Thursday hours to 8 p.m. The hours are in effect now, even though the funding won’t be received until next month.

Philanthropist and arts patron Alice Walton created Art Bridges Foundation in 2017. Her goal was to create and support programs that expand access to American art across the United States.

“In so many ways, Alice Walton and her team’s work to expand access to art through American museums is a 21st century model for innovation. She has supported fellowships, collections sharing, community building and collaboration with strategic intent,” said Cameron Kitchin, director of the Cincinnati Art Museum. “Cincinnati’s broad community value for the arts is now expanded even further with Art Bridges.”

