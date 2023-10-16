Christ Hospital breaks ground on $20M Liberty Township expansion

The Christ Hospital has broken ground on a 17,800-square-foot expansion of its Liberty Township medical center. The nearly $20 million project is underway and expected to be complete by late summer 2024.

Project elements include enhancing state-of-the-art imaging services for cardiovascular care, oncology and women’s health in Cincinnati’s northern suburbs.

The Christ Hospital Health Network has partnered with Champlin Architecture, CMTA Engineering, Schaefer, Bayer Becker and Danis Construction Company to complete the project.

“As the Greater Cincinnati region continues to grow, so does the demand for exceptional healthcare closer to where our patients live,” said Debbie Hayes, president and CEO of The Christ Hospital Health Network.

Opening in 2018, The Christ Hospital Medical Center-Liberty Township already offers a wide variety of healthcare services including, emergency medicine, inpatient care, a family birthing center, cardiac rehab, physical and occupational therapy, and outpatient surgeries.

The Christ Hospital