Cincinnati Chamber seeks nonprofits, vendors for major 2024 events

Cincinnati Regional Chamber is looking for nonprofits and community groups that would like to fundraise at some of next year’s biggest festivals and community events.

On Thursday, the organization released dates and details of the four biggest experiences it’ll host in 2024: Asian Food Fest, Taste of Cincinnati, Oktoberfest Zinzinnati and BLINK.

As part of that process, the Cincinnati Chamber is looking for local organizations that want to raise funds at one or all four of those events through beverage booths. Participating groups raised a combined $235,000 last year.

An open house for volunteers is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 5 at the Cincinnati Chamber office in downtown Cincinnati. Interested organizations can get started on their application and learn more about the open house online.

The Cincinnati Chamber also announced that for the first time, all four of its events are accepting applications for food vendors. In 2023, a total of 165 vendors participated across all three events.

An open house for interested food vendors will take place Monday, Dec. 4.

The applications for artists who want to take part in BLINK closes Dec. 15.

“We’re excited to strengthen our connections within the community by partnering with more businesses and organizations to continue growing these traditions,” said Chelsea York, the Cincinnati Chamber’s vice president of events and experiences.

Here are the dates for all four 2024 events:

Asian Food Fest: April 27-28, Court Street Plaza

Taste of Cincinnati: May 25-27, Fifth Street from Main to Sentinel streets

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati: Sept. 19-22, TBD

BLINK: Oct. 17-20

More details are below.

Brendon Cull, president and CEO of the Cincinnati Chamber, said he expects 2024 to be a “pinnacle year for our events.”

“All of these events are beloved by everyone in the community and grow the cultural vibrancy of our region,” he continued. “We’re proud to produce them each and every year.”

Asian Food Fest

Back for its 13th year, Asian Food Fest continues to be one of the Cincinnati region’s fastest growing and most culturally diverse events. The event, which is produced in partnership with Asianati, attracted an estimated 98,920 attendees over two days in 2023.

Saturday, April 27 – 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 28 – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Taste of Cincinnati

Taste of Cincinnati is one of the nation’s largest free culinary arts festivals. This Cincinnati tradition, started in 1979, features nearly 80 restaurants, food trucks and Findlay Market vendors along with several stages of live entertainment. Last year, Taste of Cincinnati saw record attendance and satisfied the appetites of 566,622 attendees.

Saturday, May 25 – 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, May 26 – 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Monday, May 27 – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati

First held in 1976, the nation’s largest Oktoberfest grew even bigger as a record 808,300 attendees celebrated the rich German heritage of Southwest Ohio last year, according to the Cincinnati Chamber. The event will continue its expanded days and hours and open up on Thursday. Organizers haven’t yet determined a location.

Thursday, Sept. 19 – 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20 – 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21 – 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

BLINK

BLINK, Illuminated by ArtsWave, brings a unique and cherished free opportunity for attendees to interact with some of the world’s most innovative and engaging art throughout the city. The Cincinnati Chamber promised the giant public art spectacle to numerous streets and buildings, but it hasn’t yet provided location details.

Thursday, Oct. 17 – 7 to 11 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18 – 7 to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19 – 7 to 11 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20 – 7 to 11 p.m.

