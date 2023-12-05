Vintage market ‘Charmers’ raise $16K for Madi’s House

Madi’s House received a gift of nearly $16,000 thanks to a year-long fundraiser through a series of Charm at the Farm Vintage Market events held over the past year.

Charm at the Farm is an open-air vintage market on a 56-acre former Clydesdale horse farm in Lebanon, Ohio. Open just three weekends a year, the market brings together thousands of shoppers – or “Charmers” – seeking to purchase items from a curated selection of artisans, shops and vendors.

Given the market’s success over the past seven years, owners Amy Doyle and Jayme Kuenkel decided to use each season as a way to give back to important local causes.

The 2023 recipient was Madi’s House. The Cincinnati-based nonprofit aims to offer meaningful activities and emotional support to young adults working on recovery after programmatic care for mental illness or addiction.

Julie Raleigh, Jayme Kuenkel, Amy Doyle and Steve Raleigh

As its 2023 partner, Madi House received one dollar of every Charm at the Farm ticket purchased during the markets held in June, August and October. On Nov. 19, Doyle and Kuenkel presented leadership of Madi’s House with a check for $15,775.

Doyle said when the Charm the Farm learned about Madi’s House and its, they knew they wanted to support them.

“(The) work they are doing is so meaningful,” Doyle said. “We are thrilled to help shine a light on the incredible mission of Madi’s House to provide support and a safe place for those battling addiction and mental illness.”

Julie Raleigh founded Madi’s House in 2019 after the death of her daughter. Madi was just 24 when she took her own life. Before her death, Madi wished she had a safe place to hang out. The Raleigh family created the organization that same year to make her dream a reality.

In 2021, the Madi’s House received a mansion and roughly 2 acres of countryside-like land featuring a small pond setting as a donation. The gift of the home built by Powell Crosley was made possible by Bon Secours Mercy Health and The Franciscan Sisters of the Poor.

Madi’s House

Raleigh described the partnership with Charm at the Farm as a blessing, in part because of its timing. The check presentation took place the same day that Madi’s House officially opened its new 8,000 square-foot home on Kipling Avenue.

The donated funds will support new programs offered at the facility.

“We are so touched and overwhelmed by not only Charm at the Farm’s financial generosity, but also the expansive visibility this partnership has provided for Madi’s House this year,” Raleigh said.

“Our partnership with Charm could not come at a better time as we officially open our doors to the community, seeking to reach and support more young adults than ever before,” she continued. “Thank you, Charmers.”

Crafting something for the community

Charm at the Farm began in 2017 as a dream of two best friends who wanted to transform a 56-acre horse farm on Bunnell Hill Road into something beneficial for the community.

Today, it features more than 115 vendors and shops, which offer a mix of vintage and hand-crafted items, repurposed furniture, clothing, décor and other items.

For the past few seasons, Charm at the Farm has opted to partner with a different local charity each year that aligns well with its mission to empower women and support local businesses and communities. Last year they elevated and raised money for HER Cincinnati, and the year before that it was the Eve Center. Other past Charm charity partners are Matthew25 Ministries and Sifa Collective.

Since its inception, Charm at the Farm has raised $40,200 for regional causes and organizations.

A Charm at the Farm Vintage Market event

“Our goals have always been to promote and support small businesses and give back to our community in a meaningful way,” Kuenkel said. “We strive to curate fabulous market weekends full of one-of-a-kind experiences and top-notch vendors, while also shining a light on local causes we believe in.”

Charm the Farm hasn’t yet decided on a charitable partner for next year. They aren’t accepting applications, but the team said suggestions are always welcome.

Next year’s markets are taking place June 7-9, Aug. 16-18 and Oct. 18-20.

“We are constantly looking for new ways we can empower those around us, whether by supporting their small businesses or providing them with the resources they need to succeed,” Kuenkel said.

Charm at the Farm