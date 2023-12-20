Children’s Theatre announces 2024-25 MainStage lineup

A mix of Disney stories, holiday classics and Dr. Seuss favorites make up The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati’s show lineup for 2024-2025.

The MainStage season opens in October with “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr.,” a contemporary take on a timeless tale featuring a slew of recognizable songs. The company is also bringing back “Santa Claus: The Musical,” which debuted on the Children’s Theatre stage in 2018.

TCT production of “Disney’s Descendants: The Musical”

(Photo by Mikki Schaffner)

In February, the popular children’s book Dr. Seuss’ “Cat in the Hat” leaps off the page and onto the stage, with a whimsical production TCT staff described as a “twist of circus elements.” The season closes in mid-Spring with “Disney’s Frozen Jr.,” a story of sisterhood and courage featuring the popular movie characters.

All shows will take place at Taft Theatre in downtown Cincinnati. The recommended age group for all productions is 4 and up.

ALS interpretation will occur on the first Saturday of each show run, starting at 2 p.m. TCT plans to announce the schedule for sensory-friendly performances at a later date.

‘Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr.‘

Public performances: Oct. 12-13, 18-20, 2024

About the show: The story tells the tale of a young woman named Belle living in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end, and he will transform to his former self. However, if the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

Credits: Music by Alan Menken; lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice; book by Linda Woolverton.

‘Santa Claus: The Musical‘

Public performances: Dec. 7-8, 13-15, 2024

About the show: It’s Christmas Eve, and after 1,000 years of faithful service, Santa and Mrs. Claus announce their decision to hang up the big red suit and train a replacement. Enter Nick: a website designer and single dad to tech-savvy daughter, Bee. With pressures mounting, Santa’s workshop must come together in time for Nick to take the reins. However, there’s a jealous, naughty elf thwarting looking to thwart their every move.

Credits: Book by Noah Putterman; music and lyrics by David Christensen and Luke Holloway.

‘Dr. Seuss’s Cat in the Hat‘

Public performances: Feb. 15-16, 21-23, 2025

About the show: From the moment his tall, red-and-white-striped hat appears around the door, Sally and her brother know that The Cat in the Hat is the funniest, most mischievous cat that they have ever met. With the trickiest of tricks and the craziest of ideas, he is certainly loads of fun. He turns a rainy afternoon into an amazing adventure. But what will mum find when she gets home?

Credits: Based on the book by Dr. Seuss; play originally produced by the National Theatre of Great Britain; adapted and originally directed by Katie Mitchell.

‘Disney’s Frozen Jr.‘

Public performances: April 26-27, May 2-4, 2025

About the show: A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, “Disney’s Frozen Jr.” expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood.

Credits: Music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez; book by Jennifer Lee.

The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati