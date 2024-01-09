Future OTR gallery offering grant for underrepresented artists

A Cincinnati-based arts organization has a new grant platform to support underrepresented artists and shine a light on their work.

The Bader+Simon Empowerment Grant will provide $7,500 to the chosen artist. The recipient will also participate in a show at the organization’s future brick-and-mortar gallery in Over-the-Rhine.

The application window is open through March 15. Bader+Simon will name a winner on April 20. Funding starts May 1.

Tamara White, founder of Bader+Simon

“The Bader+Simon Empowerment Grant is a unique opportunity to amplify underrepresented voices in our community,” said Tamara White, founder of Bader+Simon and a visual artist. “We look forward to witnessing the transformative impact that artists will bring to the intersection of art and social justice.”

Situated in the vibrant OTR neighborhood, the future brick-and-mortar gallery will house a permanent collection and a community gallery for local organizations. Through its two gallery spaces, Bader+Simon will also present rotating shows with local and global international artists. All sale proceeds from sales will go to the artist.

The gallery is set to open in early 2025 on Race Street.

The goal of the gallery is to expose Greater Cincinnati audiences to diverse perspectives, White said. She stressed the Empowerment Grant is an important part of the Bader+Simon mission.

Grant process

To apply for the grant, individual artists must submit a short bio or resume and a budget and project timeline. Applications must also include:

Artist statement (written or video format, 250-500 words or 3-5 minute video)

At least five images of work samples or a 2-4 minute video

Names and contact information of three references (one reference providing a written or video recommendation)

Budget and timeline for fund use

A virtual meeting is scheduled for Feb. 5, at 8 p.m. EST, to offer guidance and answer questions for interested applicants.

For more information about the Bader+Simon Empowerment Grant.