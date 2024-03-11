Yamaha names 2 local music educators to 40 under 40 list

A pair of Southwest Ohio teachers joined elite company earlier this month by earning a place on Yamaha’s annual list of 40 exceptional music educators under 40.

Now in its fourth year, the international music company has honored outstanding young music educators from across the United States. This year, Yamaha honored Kyle Phillips and Nicholas Fields, the band directors at Princeton High School and Edgewood City Schools, respectively. Nicholas Fields Kyle Phillips

There were hundreds of teachers who received nominations this year from students, parents, colleagues and local instrument dealers and mentors. Each winner received a certificate of recognition and a Yamaha drumhead for the teacher to display in their classroom.

“I was shocked and humbled that people thought I was deserving of such an award,” said Fields, who works in Trenton, Ohio, roughly 30 miles from Dayton.

Recognizing those who uplift others

The 40 Under 40 Music Program aims to highlight those who’ve positively impacted their community and students through music and education.

In a statement, Yamaha said each of the selected educators — all under the age of 40 — showcase the following characteristics:

Action: Take necessary proactive steps to create stronger music programming

Courage: Propose and implement new or bold ideas

Creativity: Show innovation and imagination in achieving plans and objectives

Growth: Establish, grow or improve music education in their schools and communities.

“Despite the headwinds educators have, music educators are undertaking some of the most innovative, creative, and impactful programs to make a difference in strengthening and encouraging arts education nationwide,” said Heather Mansell, marketing manager for the education group at Yamaha Corporation of America.

Rendering of award received by each recipient.

Since the program’s inception, Yamaha has awarded 13 different music educators from across Ohio, including six this year alone. A total of five of those are from the Cincinnati and Dayton areas.

The most recent local recipient is Otto Tanner, the orchestra director at Edwin H. Greene Intermediate School in the Sycamore Community City School District.

“Honestly, I could not have been more shocked,” said Phillips, who’s worked at the Sharonville high school for the past eight years. “After applying, I looked at the former award winners and thought, ‘Oh these are for real music teachers – there’s no way I’ll win this.’”

Meet this year’s winners

As part of the announcement, Yamaha celebrated the accomplishments of each of the recipients.

The company praised Fields for hosting “fun events” like the annual Fine Arts Festival in Trenton. A percussionist, Fields voiced excitement about his Night of Percussion program where a high school ensemble performs a full-length concert.

Beyond his musical talent, Fields has also expressed a willingness to step in during times of crisis, such as when he stepped in during the 2022 school year when the band’s director fell ill. He led them to the Ohio Music Education Association state finals that season and the band earned the top rating of Superior, 1.

Earlier this year he helped the district overcome a budget shortfall.

“It was my goal to make our band fee as low as possible in order to allow the most participation,” Fields said. “It absolutely broke my heart that students couldn’t participate due to cost.”

For Phillips, Yamaha emphasized his ability to grow Princeton’s band program during his tenure. Since arriving at the school, Phillips has grown participation by more than 40% — from 139 members in 2015 to over 200 in 2023.

Some of his recruitment and retention efforts include hosting individual meetings each spring with all of the district’s eighth-grade band members to discuss their plans for high school and to encourage them to at least try marching band.

He’s also been adamant about finding extra opportunities beyond football games to add to the allure of playing in the band, such as travel and special community or city events. Yamaha noted Princeton High School’s participation in the inaugural BLINK parade in 2017 as a prime example.

“I am so grateful to those who nominated me for this award,” Phillips said. “I don’t hold any glory for myself, so the fact that I was nominated, let alone a recipient of this award will always be a highlight of my career.”

Yamaha Music