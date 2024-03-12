Great Parks to host total solar eclipse view sites

Great Parks will offer special viewing sites for the 2024 total solar eclipse, including Miami Whitewater Forest in northwest Hamilton County. It’s the only Great Park site in the path of totality, or total blockage of the sun by the moon.

Darkness is expected to arrive at the park at 3:08 p.m. on Monday, April 8. Totality will last for one to two minutes.

Great Parks will also welcome guests to two satellite locations – Parky’s Farm and Sharon Woods. Although those sites won’t be in the path of totality, those who go there should still experience up to 95% blockage.

Image courtesy of Great Parks

Miami Whitewater Forest Campground plans to accept limited campsite reservations for the eclipse. On the day of the eclipse, Great Parks is bringing animal ambassadors, yard games and science-oriented informational stations to the site.

All three parks will have a limited supply of certified eclipse glasses, available at no charge on a first-come, first-served basis. Interpreters will be present at each site as well.

There is no charge to attend. Food, drinks and merchandise are available for purchase.

