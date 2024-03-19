Museum Center offers kid-friendly eclipse programming, glasses

Cincinnati Museum Center is handing out a small number of free glasses to guests and offering an array of kid-friendly programming each week to help skywatchers prepare for the total solar eclipse on April 8.

Events will take place every Saturday and Sunday for children and their caregivers on March 23-24, March 30-31 and April 6-7.

Guests can take part in a sing-along to stargazing story times or show off their dance moves during glowing neon dance parties in The Children’s Museum. They can also pick up a pair of eclipse glasses during an outdoor solar viewer program or an indoor hour of STEM in the Museum of Natural History & Science if rain forces activities indoors.

Full schedule:

Songs and Stories, 10:30 a.m. in The Children’s Museum

Neon Dance Party, 11 a.m. in The Children’s Museum

Solar Viewer, noon on the Fountain Plaza (weather-permitting) or Bear’s Shadow, noon in the Museum of Natural History & Science STEM Lab

KidSPACE Programming, 3 to 5 p.m. in The Children’s Museum

On the day of the eclipse, April 8, CMC will lead a solar viewing activity outside from 2 to 4 p.m. on Fountain Plaza. The first 500 guests will receive free eclipse glasses.

‘Intergalactic’ offerings at CMC

To get people ready for the eclipse, the museum team created a hype video in the style of Beastie Boys’ beloved “Intergalactic” music video. It ties into CMC’s current out-of-this-world screening of “Deep Sky” in its OMNIMAX Theater.

The film takes viewers 160,000 light years away and 13 billion years back in time. It features never-before-seen cosmic landscapes beamed back to Earth by the James Webb Space Telescope: dying stars explode onto the domed screen, icy exoplanets loom overhead and vibrant nebulas dazzle through awe-inspiring cinematography.

Each weekend leading up to the solar eclipse, the first 100 OMNIMAX moviegoers will get a free pair of eclipse glasses.

Eclipse Programming