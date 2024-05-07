Taft ‘Moment in Time’ exhibit to highlight 120 years of photography

A new exhibition coming to the Taft Museum of Art explores the breadth and depth of a camera’s ability to capture powerful moments.

On view June 8 to Sept. 15, “Moment in Time: A Legacy of Photographs / Works from the Bank of America Collection” features more than 100 photographs dating from the early years of the medium in the 1840s through the 1960s.

The exhibit includes masterworks from the likes of William Henry Fox Talbot, Julia Margaret Cameron, Timothy O’Sullivan, Alfred Stieglitz, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Ansel Adams, Dorothea Lange, Walker Evans and other celebrated lens-based artists. Subject matters range from perfecting photography’s technical capabilities to documenting the beauty of natural landscapes to exposing social realities in America.

Lewis Wickes Hine (American, 1874–1940), “Child Labor—Textile Mill,” 1908 negative, posthumous print 1967–68, gelatin silver print. Bank of America Collection

Beyond the images, the Taft plans to host a series of events surrounding the exhibit. Those details are below.

Curator and historian Nancy Newhall assembled the entire collection. She assembled the first corporate collection of photography in the U.S. in the 1960s, for the Exchange National Bank of Chicago, which later became part of the Bank of America’s collection.

This special exhibition is on loan through the Bank of America Art in our Communities program.

“We believe that investing in the arts helps to build communities and has a positive impact on the lives of our clients and employees,” said Mark Ryan, president of Bank of America Cincinnati. “Our Art in our Communities program provides the public with the opportunity to see important works of art while at the same time generating vital revenue for these museums and galleries.”

More than a gallery exhibition

“Moment in Time” has previously been on view at the Museum of Photographic Arts in San Diego, and the National Gallery of Ireland, Dublin. The Taft Museum is the next stop on the tour.

When the exhibition opens in Cincinnati this June, the Taft will host a series focused on photography and specific works in the collection. That includes a Family Funday celebration on June 16, with artmaking and gallery experiences aimed at inspiring young creators. Curator Tamera Lenz Muente will lead tours every Thursday from July 18 to Sep. 5.

The signature event is a talk on July 25 led by Brian Piper, curator of photographs at the New Orleans Museum of Art.

General admission will be free for Taft members, military and youth under the age of 17. Tickets for non-members are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors. Sundays and Mondays are free. Tickets are on sale now.

“Bank of America is pleased to support the Taft Museum of Art and honored to share works from our art collection with the Cincinnati community,” Ryan said.

Moment in Time

Related Articles