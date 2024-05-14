Salvation Army wins $50K grant to enhance emergency services

The Salvation Army in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky has received a $50,000 grant to support programs aimed at providing immediate help to individuals and families in crisis throughout the region.

Funding came from the H.G., H.F. & Louise Tuechter Dornette Foundation, Fifth Third Bank, N.A., Trustee. The foundation provides grants to organizations focused on everything from nature and conservation efforts to serving children.



In making funding decisions, the Dornette Foundation prioritizes nonprofits and agencies Louise Tuechter Dornette identified during her lifetime. Among those is The Salvation Army, which provides social services focused on addressing everything from addiction to economic hardships.

These grant dollars will go toward The Salvation Army’s Emergency Assistance Program. The initiative helps families and individuals in crisis stabilize their situation. Services may include things such as assistance with rent and utilities, clothing, food, transportation costs, and obtaining a birth certificate and/or identification cards, according to Major Linda Lopez, the director of operations for the local Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army has five local centers – Batavia, Cincinnati Citadel on Central Parkway, Cincinnati Center Hill in Finneytown, Cincinnati West Side in East Price Hill and Covington, Ky.

Gifts such as the one from the Dornette Foundation highlight the “power of community and philanthropy in addressing urgent social challenges and supporting the most vulnerable in our society,” Lopez said.

“We are deeply grateful to the Dornette Foundation for their continued partnership and trust in our mission,” Lopez said. “This grant not only strengthens our emergency programs but also reaffirms our collective commitment to responding to the urgent needs of our neighbors.”

