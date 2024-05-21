CAT receives $15K grant to support green efforts

The Center for Addiction Treatment received a $15,000 grant from Hamilton County R3source to enhance a series of on-campus sustainability initiatives.

CAT will begin using the Waste Reduction Innovation Grant funding this summer to help to minimize waste caused by paper towels and disposable cups while simultaneously providing patients with knowledge and tools to improve their environmental footprint. Grant-backed initiative will include installing water bottle fill stations, hardwired hand dryers and seven plug-in hand dryers, alongside providing each inpatient client with reusable water bottles.

Hamilton County R3source believes the treatment center’s efforts have the potential to eliminate more than 20,000 pounds of paper towels and 17,000 pounds of disposable cups over the next five years.

Center for Addiction Treatment

Patti L. Webb, CAT’s president and CEO, said receiving the grant reflects her nonprofit’s “longstanding commitment to giving back to the Greater Cincinnati population, contributing to an eco-friendly environment for patients, staff, and local residents.”

“Reducing waste and being environmentally conscious has always been an organizational priority at CAT,” she continued. “With numerous inpatients and outpatient clients, loved ones, staff, and visitors coming through our doors on an annual basis, this grant will help us reduce waste substantially.”

Serving the Greater Cincinnati community since 1970, CAT provides affordable treatment for those impacted by the disease of addiction to drugs, alcohol and/or gambling. Webb called it an honor to collaborate on the effort with Hamilton County R3source, an entity dedicated to amplifying waste reduction, recycling and reuse programs across the region.

Hamilton County R3source

