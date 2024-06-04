Dater Foundation grant to help DePaul Cristo Rey grads in college

The Charles H. Dater Foundation has awarded another $35,000 grant to DePaul Cristo Rey High School’s Graduate Success Program.

The unique scholarship program provides financial support to DePaul Cristo Rey graduates to help them through their college experience. The vast majority of the graduates from the private, Catholic school are first-generation college students from families of limited financial means which can be a significant barrier to their completion of college.

DePaul Cristo Rey High School students

Through the Graduate Success Fund, DePaul Cristo Rey graduates can receive micro-grants to pay for expenses such as lab fees, room and board, transportation support and small tuition gaps left after all financial aid has been applied.

About 80% of those who have received one of these grants have stayed in school or graduated from college, per the DePaul Cristo Rey.

The program aligns with the mission of the Dater Foundation, a grant-making organization that supports local projects that benefit young people in the areas of arts/culture, education, health care, social services and other community needs.

The foundation made a $35,000 gift to DePaul Cristo Rey in September to support the Graduate Success Program.

Sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati, DPCR is one of 39 high schools in the nationwide Cristo Rey Network which serves 12,700 young people.

DePaul Cristo Rey

