Kenton Co. Library to honor Dolly Parton’s literacy impact

Pink, rhinestones and Dolly Parton-inspired activities are taking over Kenton County Public Library branches Sept. 25.

The systemwide celebration will honor Parton, the songwriter behind “9 to 5,” while highlighting one of her most enduring legacies: Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The Imagination Library mails a high-quality, age-appropriate book each month to more than 3 million registered children at no cost to their families. Currently, 50% of eligible children in Kenton County receive a book each month.

Kentucky’s First Lady Britainy Beshear with Dolly cutout at the Erlanger branch. (Provided)

“Dolly once said her daddy told her the Imagination Library was probably the most important thing she would ever do, and I think that says it all,” said Denise Fritsch, executive director of the Kenton County Public Library. “Her music and larger-than-life personality brought joy to millions, and her gift of books will continue to inspire generations to come. That’s why we’re celebrating her on Sept. 25.”

Get your Dolly on

As part of the daylong celebration, all library branches will encourage patrons and staff to wear pink, rhinestones and Dolly-inspired attire.

Individual branches will each host their own events. Events include:

Covington Branch, 502 Scott Blvd. From 9 a.m.-5 p.m., “Nine t(w)o Five: Dolly Parton Day” will feature a Dolly Parton photo opportunity, crafts, an activity station and information about the Imagination Library.

From 9 a.m.-5 p.m., “Nine t(w)o Five: Dolly Parton Day” will feature a Dolly Parton photo opportunity, crafts, an activity station and information about the Imagination Library. Erlanger Branch, 401 Kenton Lands Road. The branch will show the movie “9 to 5.” Kids also can take part in PlayArt Storytime from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., featuring Dolly-themed books, dancing, art and play. Dolly-inspired activities will be available throughout the branch.

The branch will show the movie “9 to 5.” Kids also can take part in PlayArt Storytime from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., featuring Dolly-themed books, dancing, art and play. Dolly-inspired activities will be available throughout the branch. Independence Branch, 1992 Walton-Nicholson Road. Visitors can make a Dolly Parton-inspired butterfly bookmark throughout the day while listening to her music and learning about the Imagination Library and how to sign up.

Visitors can make a Dolly Parton-inspired butterfly bookmark throughout the day while listening to her music and learning about the Imagination Library and how to sign up. Latonia Branch, 3911 Winston Ave. Dolly’s music will play throughout the branch, with snacks available. From 3:30-5:30 p.m., guests can create a Dolly T-shirt using stencil screen printing while paint supplies last. Participants should bring their own T-shirt.

The library’s Outreach team also will bring the celebration to homebound patrons with a Dolly Parton-themed display connecting Parton’s love of books and reading with residents receiving library services at home.

kentonlibrary.org

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