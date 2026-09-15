SPCA’s OTR adoption center opens Thursday

SPCA Cincinnati will open its new Over-the-Rhine Adoption Center on Thursday, adding a second adoption location alongside its Sharonville campus and bringing adoptable pets closer to the heart of the city.

The 1,795-square-foot center at 1312 Main St. can accommodate six dogs and 10 cats at a time and includes private meet-and-greet rooms where potential adopters can spend time with animals. The street-level storefront also will give adoptable pets more visibility among pedestrians on Main Street.

The center’s opening will be marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony and community open house.

SPCA Cincinnati CEO Chris Seelbach stands outside his organization’s future center in Over-the-Rhine. (Provided)

“This is about making adoption more accessible and creating more opportunities for animals to find homes,” said Chris Seelbach, president and CEO of SPCA Cincinnati. “Over-the-Rhine gives us the opportunity to bring adoptable animals directly into the heart of the community.”

The OTR location will complement SPCA Cincinnati’s Sharonville campus, which continues to handle medical care, behavioral support and most of the organization’s shelter operations.

The new adoption center is part of a $3.5 million investment by the nonprofit that also includes a new medical facility in Sharonville.

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