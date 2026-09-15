Northside mural to honor artistic legacy of Frank Herrmann

The legacy of Cincinnati artist and educator Frank Herrmann will live on through a new mural covering his longtime Northside studio and a scholarship supporting future University of Cincinnati art students.

Herrmann, an internationally recognized painter and professor emeritus of fine arts at UC’s College of Design, Architecture, Art, and Planning, died Aug. 30. He spent more than five decades as an artist, educator and mentor, influencing generations of Cincinnati artists.

The Frank Herrmann Legacy Mural was created through a collaboration between 1001 Colors, UC DAAP and the Northside community. The mural wraps all four sides of Herrmann’s studio at 1633 Chase Ave., which he purchased in 1986 and used for nearly four decades.

“Frank Herrmann helped define Cincinnati’s cultural landscape as both an internationally respected artist and one of the most influential educators our region has ever known. His passing is a profound loss,” said Colleen Houston, CEO and artistic director of 1001 Colors, formerly ArtWorks.

“I am deeply grateful that we had the opportunity to work with Frank on this mural, one of the last significant painting projects of his lifetime,” she continued. “Through this mural and the Frank Herrmann Scholarship for students attending the University of Cincinnati’s DAAP program, initiatives he helped envision and bring to life, we are carrying forward his extraordinary artistic legacy and lifelong commitment to mentoring the next generation of artists.”

How it started

The project began as a collaboration with Herrmann and was completed this summer through 1001 Colors’ Youth Apprentice Program. Young artists worked alongside professional teaching artists on the design, painting and installation.

One of the final site visits. (Photo by Mark Duc Nguyen)

“Hopefully you experience that, see it, and continue that in your own practice,” Herrmann said shortly before his death, reflecting on the artists who mentored him.

The mural on Oct. 16 dedication also will mark the launch of the Frank Herrmann Scholarship Endowment at UC DAAP. The endowment will support students pursuing creative careers and continue Herrmann’s commitment to mentoring young artists.

“It is a true honor to partner with 1001 Colors to honor Frank’s legacy,” said Kate Bonansinga, director of the School of Art at UC DAAP. “We hope that it will open new and unexpected collaborations between our two organizations.”

For Northside residents, the mural also serves as a neighborhood landmark honoring a longtime resident.

“This mural intentionally ties the threads of our diverse community together and rewards seeing the neighborhood from a new perspective,” said Rachel Hastings, executive director of Northsiders Engaged in Sustainable Transformation, or NEST.

What’s happening

The public can celebrate Herrmann’s life and work Oct. 16 with a mural dedication and art auction. The dedication will run from 4-6 p.m. at Herrmann’s studio, with an open house at 4 p.m. and remarks at 5 p.m.

An art auction featuring works by Herrmann and other artists will follow from 6-8 p.m. at The Factory, 1546 Knowlton St. Proceeds will benefit the scholarship endowment.

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