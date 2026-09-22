Healing Center ED steps down, interim named

The Healing Center is getting a new interim executive director as Adrienne Wiley steps down after six years in the role to pursue another opportunity. Karin Maney, a veteran nonprofit executive and consultant, will lead the Springdale-based organization while its board searches for a permanent successor.

Wiley has been involved with the nonprofit since 2014 and became executive director in 2020. During her tenure, the organization expanded its community partnerships and increased its visibility and brand awareness across the region. She also led the Hope Starts Here fundraising campaign, which raised nearly $250,000 for food distribution through the Marketplace Food Pantry.

Neither Wiley nor the organization provided details about her next opportunity. But she stressed her gratitude for the people, relationships and community that supported her during her time with The Healing Center.

Adrienne Wiley

“I am deeply grateful for the people, relationships and community that have supported me in my 12 years with the Healing Center,” Wiley said. “I am confident in the strength of this organization and its team, and I look forward to seeing The Healing Center continue to grow and serve Greater Cincinnati in new and meaningful ways.”

An experienced hand

Stepping into the leadership role is Maney, who has more than 25 years of experience in nonprofit executive coaching, funding strategy, grant writing and consultation, organizational development, human resources and leadership support. She was part of the Vineyard Cincinnati Church team that helped shape The Healing Center’s physical space and spiritual foundation.

A ministry of Vineyard Cincinnati Church, The Healing Center provides more than 50 services designed to help people meet their practical, social, emotional, spiritual and financial needs.

Maney will oversee day-to-day operations and programs during the search for a permanent executive director. Board Chair Jason Ebbing pointed to Maney’s knowledge of the ministry and connection to its mission as she takes over the role.

“Karin’s knowledge of this ministry is matched by her heart for the mission, and we’re confident her steady, collaborative leadership will carry our programs and our people forward while we search for a permanent executive director,” Ebbing said.

Ebbing also said Wiley “leaves The Healing Center stronger than ever, with a clear vision and a lasting impact on this community that will be felt for years to come.”

The Healing Center board, along with Vineyard Cincinnati Church executive leadership, will lead the search for a permanent executive director.

“I’m grateful to provide continuity and build on Adrienne’s legacy,” Maney said. “I aim to offer steady, collaborative leadership by supporting staff and volunteers, maintaining strong programs and partnerships, and preparing the organization for its next permanent leader.”

The Healing Center

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