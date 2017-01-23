Easter Seals raises $85K, announces new name

Easter Seals Tristate revealed its new name – Easterseals Serving Greater Cincinnati — at its Brighter Futures Celebration. And it raised more than $85,000 at the event, which is the organization’s annual awards ceremony.

The new brand was introduced at the national level in May 2016 and will be adopted by more than 70 local affiliates in time for the organization’s centennial celebration in 2019.

“The world has changed a great deal for the people we serve, and we’ve changed with them,” said Pam Green, president and CEO. “It was time to refresh our look and clarify our purpose for our community.”

The Outstanding Community Partner Award went to the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden in recognition of more than 10 years of creating professional, volunteer and recreational opportunities for individuals in Easterseals’ training programs. The award was accepted by David Jenike, chief operating officer, and Mark Fisher, vice president of facilities, management and sustainability.

Other honorees were: Nikki Vandergriff, Independence Award; Eric and Kelli Fitzgerald, Upward Mobility Award; and Jerry Elliott Jr., Spirit of Easterseals Award.

Thomas and Beth Johnson served as honorary co-chairs. Deloitte was presenting sponsor.



