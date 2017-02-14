CCM’s Moveable Feast nets $101,000

More than 700 guests attended Moveable Feast, the sold-out fundraiser for the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. CCMpower, formerly known as Friends of CCM, staged the event, which raised $101,000 for scholarships, student travel and community engagement initiatives.



CCM welcomed Christy Altomare, a 2008 musical theater grad, who will play Anya in the Broadway musical “Anastasia.”

Brett Stover chaired the event along with Steve Shin, young professional chair. Sponsors included Jeff Thomas Catering, PNC Bank, Trish and Rick Bryan, KMK Law, Barnes Dennig and Graeter’s.

