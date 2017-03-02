Designer Challenge kickoff celebrates creativity and reuse

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Saturday, March 4, 1 p.m., Building Value, 4040 Spring Grove Ave.

The annual Designer Challenge, which stars finished pieces made from re-used or repurposed salvage items, kicks off at Building Value, Easterseals’ retail store in Northside. At the kickoff, artists can shop for supplies while they enjoy light refreshments and complete their registration.

Open to both amateur and professional designers, participants can be individuals, teams or companies.

Designer Challenge pieces will be auctioned at ReUse-apalooza, with all proceeds benefiting Easterseals programs, including Building Value.

All pieces must be made mostly of reused or repurposed items. Each designer, or team, will receive up to $125 credit at Building Value for products used in their designs. Completed designs must be delivered to Building Value by May 8.

Registration packets will continue to be available at Building Value until April 21, when registration closes.

ReUse-apalooza will be Friday, May 19, from 7 to 11 p.m. at Building Value.

Erica Busch, ebusch@eastersealsgc.org or (513) 386-6819