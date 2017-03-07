Scripps Howard Foundation initiates literacy campaign

The Scripps Howard Foundation has launched a literacy campaign in conjunction with the E.W. Scripps Co. Employees at each of the company’s television and radio stations around the country pledged money to buy books for children in need. Each station chose a local nonprofit to distribute the books. Money donated by employees of the E.W. Scripps Co. and WCPO will be used to buy new books for children helped by the Brighton Center in Northern Kentucky and Santa Maria Community Services in Cincinnati.

The “If You Give a Child a Book…” campaign raised donations of nearly $143,000.



“We are overwhelmed by the generosity we have witnessed with this campaign,” said Liz Carter, president and CEO of Scripps Howard Foundation. “Now, thousands of books will go out from our employees across the country and into the hands of children.”

