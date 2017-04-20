SCPA students compete for Corbett Mayerson Awards

Thursday, May 11, 5:30 p.m., The Transept; 7 p.m., Corbett Theater

Watch the rising star of the future perform as the School for the Creative and Performing Arts stages the 31st annual Corbett Mayerson Award.

Students in SCPA’s junior class compete in the arts discipline of their choice before a panel of judges. The top seven will win the Corbett Mayerson Award.

The evening begins with a reception at The Transept. A donation of $25 is requested to attend the cocktail reception. Students will escort patrons to Corbett Theater.

The performances will be followed by a dessert reception with the students.

Reservations should be made by April 28.

Sponsors include the Corbett Foundation, Bill and Karen McKim, Evan and Dorothy Corbett, the Manuel D. & Rhoda Mayerson Foundation, Rhoda Mayerson, Drs. Neal and Donna Mayerson, Adam Mayerson, Breta Cooper and Jeff Seibert.

Honorary chairs are Tom and Diana Klinedinst, Larry and Barbara Kellar, Dianne and David Rosenberg, and Brett Stover.

Committee chairs are Colby Chapman and Marc Manly, Michelle and Rick Setzer, Kathy Parsanko and Janie Katzman Simon.

Judges are Rocky Carroll, an alum and star of TV’s “NCIS”; Marcus Küchle, operations director, Cincinnati Opera; Bruce McClung, interim dean of UC’s College-Conservatory of Music; Victoria Morgan, artistic director, Cincinnati Ballet; and Glenn Plott, operations director, Cincinnati Opera.

The event will be emceed by Chris and Janeen, the 103.5 WGRR morning team.

haaster@cps-k12.org