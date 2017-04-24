ReelAbilities: 4-day, fun-filled embrace of our differences

Plenty of fun, networking, food, drinks and film were on offer at the annual Cincinnati ReelAbilities Film Festival, organized by Living Arrangements for the Developmentally Disabled.

Thousands attended the four-day, star-studded event that benefited 28 nonprofit organizations.

It kicked off with a Meet the Stars Q&A Event with many of the event’s celebrity VIPs. A luncheon featured actor RJ Mitte, plus many other parties, receptions and screenings, including two veterans tributes, an interfaith breakfast, a Cocktails and Zombies Party, and a Closing Local Films Night bash.

Guests also participated in workshops. Screenings of 60 films entertained — and also transformed – the way guests perceive differences, appreciate and welcome one another.

Co-Chairs were Kim Vincent, Jenny McCloy and Dave Parker.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.

Photos by Lisa Desatnik