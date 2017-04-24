Tee it up and support Tender Mercies

Monday, June 5, 11 a.m., Clovernook Country Club

More than 100 golfers will gather for a day on the greens at the 25th annual Tee Up for Tender Mercies golf outing.

This event, presented by SPA Inc., benefits Tender Mercies, which provides permanent housing and support programs for homeless men and women with mental illness.

Registration begins at 11 a.m. with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Golfers will be treated to a grill-out lunch, buffet dinner, raffles and course games, including the slingshot and skirthole contests. Non-golfers are welcome to join in the dinner festivities and award presentation.

Co-chairs are Russell Winters, CEO of Tender Mercies, and Mike Burns. Committee members are Sue Burns, Ron Cramer, Kent Cashell, Bill Dorward, David Funck, Bob Frohman, Aaron Nichols, Dave Reeves and Bob Weston.

Tickets are $250 for individuals or $900 for a foursome. Tickets for dinner only are $50.

tendermerciesinc.org