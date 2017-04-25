Photography exhibit showcases work of young patients

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Friday, May 5, 7-10 p.m., Kennedy Heights Art Center-Lindner Annex, 6820 Montgomery Road

Art therapy can enable unseen wounds to heal, revealing beauty in the process, say mental health experts at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. Pieces of this beauty will be showcased at a gallery reception, “PEACe Framed,” featuring photography by young people who have faced a diverse range of mental health challenges.

Sponsored by Kindervelt, the hospital’s oldest auxiliary, the fundraiser costs $25 per person. Tickets include refreshments and the opportunity to purchase photos on display. Proceeds benefit the new Kindervelt Psychiatric Emergency Assessment Center (PEACe), a dedicated suite of treatment rooms adjacent to the hospital’s emergency room.

www.kindervelt.org