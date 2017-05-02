What to do, hear, see | May 3-9

By Thom Mariner

L ooks like another iffy weekend ahead, weather-wise, but one thing is certain: Something good is always going on. Sally forth and select . . .

Deadline May 10, midnight. Applications for full-time employment in new TCT Resident Artist Company

Nine actors will be hired for this new troupe and will receive a salary, plus full benefits, as employees of CTC, working on 4-5 annual theatrical projects. Submit a headshot, resume and video link performing a musical-theater song to submissions@tctcincinnati.com, subject line: “RAC Submission.”

May 5-6, 8 p.m. “Homecoming”

It’s hard to believe that a decade has passed since the intrepid and multi-talented Jeanne Mam-Luft stepped into the contemporary dance scene here. This 10th anniversary retrospective features three audience favorites: new versions of “Homecoming” (2011) and “Double|Sided” (2016), plus a surprise chosen by audience vote this past fall.

Public Library | 800 Vine St., downtown. 513-369-6900

May 6, 2-4 p.m. “Yay, I Have a Finished Draft! Now What?”

2017 writer-in-residence Kurt Dinan, whose debut novel “Don’t Get Caught” was released in April 2016, shares his insights into revising that very first draft of your novel and crafting it into a publishing-worthy work of art. In addition to learning a thing or two, prepare to be entertained.

Your choice of dueling Episcopalians this Sunday…

Bach Ensemble of St. Thomas | St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 100 Miami Ave., Terrace Park. 513-831-2052

May 7, 5 p.m. Bach Vespers for Easter: “Wo gehest du hin?” BWV 166

An early cantata by Bach, written during his first year in Leipzig for the fourth Sunday after Easter. The series features top area singers and instrumentalists, including a special treat: Cincinnati Symphony principal oboist Dwight Parry performing a concerto from about 1715 by Alessandro Marcello. Read our February 2017 spotlight on Dwight here.

Christ Church Cathedral | 318 E. Fourth St., downtown. 513-621-1817

May 7, 6 p.m. “Choral Evensong.” Herbert Howells, “Magnificat & Nunc dimittis” (St. Paul Service) and Lennox Berkeley, “The Lord Is My Shepherd.

If you’d rather not make the journey to Terrace Park or simply prefer 20th century Anglican church music, this Howells setting is one of my favorites. Few composers wrote as beautifully and appropriately for the voice as did Howells, and the Christ Church choir is one of the very best in the region.

Thursday, May 4, 7:30 p.m. & Saturday May 6, 8 p.m. (CSO) “Violin Legends: Midori,” Robert Treviño, conductor. Midori, violin

The CSO and Pops are really cramming things in these last couple weeks in the Taft. First off, Midori is a magical violinist, and you’ll get to hear the under-appreciated concerto by Benjamin Britten. Conductor Robert Treviño was former associate conductor here (2011-2015) and recently named music director of the Basque National Orchestra. His star is quickly rising. The concert opens with an early, folk-infused work by the notorious avant-gardist Gyorgy Ligeti – a rare chance to hear a tune and rhythm from this iconic master of clusters and textures. And closes with “Also Sprach Zarathustra,” by Richard Strauss, of which most of us know only the first 90 seconds. Here’s your chance to experience the other 28’30”.

Friday, May 5, 7:30 p.m. (Pops) “Classical Roots 2017,” John Morris Russell, conductor (at Crossroads Church, Oakley)

The annual “Classical Roots” concert, celebrating connections within the African-American community, features Cynthia Erivo, 2016 Tony Award winner for best actress in a musical and 2017 Grammy Award winner. JMR leads the always entertaining community mass choir in this performance at Crossroads Church at Marburg and Madison in Oakley.

May 9, 7:30 p.m. (Pops) “Ben Folds,” Sarah Hicks, conductor. Ben Folds, piano

The Pops season closes with a flourish next Tuesday, showcasing the pianistic and songwriting skills of the multi-talented Ben Folds. You’ll hear arrangements of his hit songs for orchestra, plus his own piano concerto.

The Greenwich | 2442 Gilbert Ave., Walnut Hills. 513-763-7700

Thursday, May 4, 8 p.m. Mike Scharfe’s “Mambo Combo”

Mike Scharfe has been one of the premier jazz bassists in the area for three decades, and he really loves Latin jazz, as you’ll find out. Smokin’ hot.

Middletown Symphony | Finkelman Auditorium, Miami University/Middletown. 513-424-2426

May 7, 2:30 p.m. “Looking Back and Forward!” works by Rossini, Mozart and Ravel. Carmon DeLeone, conductor.

Middletown may be at the edge of our reach here at M&M, but this concert bears mentioning as the final performance of this regional orchestra, which is ceasing operation. It’s a tribute to the City of Middletown for keeping orchestral music alive in the face of tough economic times. We get to hear music director Carmon DeLeone conduct at Cincinnati Ballet, but this is his farewell in Middletown, reenacting the very first MSO concert 75 years ago to the day.

Salon21 | Weston Art Gallery, Aronoff Center, downtown. 513-977-4165

May 5, 7 p.m. Rebecca Culnan, violin. Dan Culnan, cello. Julia Siciliano, piano

This small gem of a series continues with a special duo performance by wife and husband CSO members and the gifted young Siciliano in music by Beethoven and Chopin. The intimate Weston Gallery provides a wonderful opportunity for feasting your eyes and your ears.

Playhouse in the Park | Mt Adams. 513-421-3888

May 6-June 11. “Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End” (at Thompson Shelterhouse)

Sending season-ending patrons away happy should be no problem for the Playhouse this year. Dayton’s own humorist housewife is lovingly and laughingly portrayed in this one-woman show about her not-always-fun life and comic legacy. Even if you’re not familiar with Erma, you might have heard one of her famous one-liners: “If life is a bowl of cherries, what am I doing in the pits?” or my favorite, “The grass is always greener over the septic tank.” It appears many performances in May are already well-sold, so best to call for availability. Best ticket options are for June 6-11. Good luck!

Cincinnati Art Galleries | 225 E. Sixth St. #1, Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-381-2128

Friday, May 5, 5-8 p.m. “Students of Duveneck”

This special show examines the influence of legendary artist Frank Duveneck via a showcase of works by his students. Runs through June 17.

Contemporary Arts Center | 44 E. Sixth St., downtown. 513-345-8400

Friday, May 5, 8 p.m. Ugo Rondinone, “let’s start this day again”

Swiss-born, NY-based artist Rondinone’s new work for the CAC is designed to immerse the visitor in a multi-sensory experience, integrating the art, the unique architecture and his/her own psyche. CAC openings are always a true happening, and this one should be no exception. Member events begin earlier in the evening, but the celebration cranks up at 8. The exhibit runs through Aug. 27.