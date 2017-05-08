Nature Center goes back to its roots

Saturday, May 13, 6 p.m., Krippendorf Lodge, Milford

Cincinnati Nature Center’s annual springtime gala, Back to Nature, is celebrating the organization’s 50th anniversary by partying like it’s 1967.

The event will include a cocktail reception and a gourmet dinner followed by desserts and coffee on the Krippendorf Lodge veranda. Guests can mingle under the stars while viewing dozens of original nature-themed artworks in the silent auction. Wildlife artist John A. Ruthven will be present to create a one-of-a-kind sketch to be auctioned. Guests also can enjoy a bevy of refreshments (including a signature cocktail and ’60s musical favorites performed by New Brew. Steve Raleigh, WCPO chief meteorologist, will be the emcee.

Tickets are $175. Proceeds will help support conservation and education efforts.

Dress for the event is upscale garden party attire – or groovy ’60s threads.

Western & Southern Financial Group once again is the supporting sponsor.

