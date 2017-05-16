AJC to honor Francie, Tom Hiltz

Thursday, May 25, 6 p.m., Hilton Netherland Plaza

American Jewish Committee Cincinnati will honor Francie and Tom Hiltz with the 2017 National Human Relations Award.

It will be presented at the AJC Cincinnati National Human Relations Award Dinner. Serving on numerous boards and committees, the Hiltzes assess the needs in the city, provide expertise and resources, and do what they can to help.



A few examples:

Their efforts have enabled UC’s Brain Tumor Center to develop specific trials for patients with brain metastases and test new drugs.

They helped the Cincinnati Art Museum strengthen partnerships with colleagues worldwide to bring new exhibitions to Cincinnati

They provided three much-needed emergency response vehicles for the Greater Cincinnati-Dayton Region of the American Red Cross.

John Mann, member of the British Parliament, will deliver the evening’s keynote address.

Gala co-chairs include Cris Collinsworth, a former Cincinnati Bengal now with NBC Sports; Trey Devey, president of the Cincinnati Symphony; Anthony Munoz, executive director of the Anthony Munoz Foundation; Thayne Maynard, director of the Cincinnati Zoo; Tad Lawrence, senior vice president and Institutional consultant for UBS Financial Services; Elizabeth Pierce, CEO at Cincinnati Museum Center; and the Rev. Damon Lynch Jr., pastor of New Jerusalem Church.

Tickets are $250.

Information, tickets: ajccincinnati.org/Hiltz, Cincinnati@ajc.org or (513) 621-4020.