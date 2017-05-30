Findlay Kitchen event celebrates small biz

National Small Business Week never tasted so good!

Guests noshed on food samples from Elevated Catering, Eli’s Barbeque, Revolutionary Rotisserie and The Arepa Place Latin Grill during a free open house at Findlay Kitchen to celebrate National Small Business Week.

The event – dubbed Findlay Kitchen Is Cooking Up Small Businesses: Come Taste the Kitchen – brought together people interested in establishing, running and managing food businesses. It was presented by Findlay Kitchen, the City of Cincinnati, the Small Business Administration and Better Business Bureau.

Cincinnati Councilman PG Sittenfeld provided opening remarks, and Findlay Kitchen manager Anthony Berin emceed the event.

