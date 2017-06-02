Assistance League salutes Ronan, Barretts, Bochenek

The Assistance League of Greater Cincinnati honored Mary Ronan, superintendent of Cincinnati Public Schools, with a National Operation School Bell Award at the group’s annual luncheon.

Ronan was honored for her commitment to the local Operation School Bell program, which provides 2,000 of the area’s neediest children with school uniforms each year.

Jane Keller, president and CEO of Cincinnati Youth Collaborative, was the keynote speaker.

Aspire Cincinnati Awards were presented to John and Eileen Barrett of Western and Southern Financial and to Christine Bochenek of the Haile/US Bank Foundation for their commitment to Assistance League of Greater Cincinnati programs.

Huntington Bank was a sponsor at the awards luncheon.

Photos by Van Newland Photo