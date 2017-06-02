Assistance League salutes Ronan, Barretts, Bochenek
The Assistance League of Greater Cincinnati honored Mary Ronan, superintendent of Cincinnati Public Schools, with a National Operation School Bell Award at the group’s annual luncheon.
Ronan was honored for her commitment to the local Operation School Bell program, which provides 2,000 of the area’s neediest children with school uniforms each year.
Jane Keller, president and CEO of Cincinnati Youth Collaborative, was the keynote speaker.
Aspire Cincinnati Awards were presented to John and Eileen Barrett of Western and Southern Financial and to Christine Bochenek of the Haile/US Bank Foundation for their commitment to Assistance League of Greater Cincinnati programs.
Huntington Bank was a sponsor at the awards luncheon.
Photos by Van Newland Photo
Jill McGruder of Western & Southern Financial Group; Phyllis Dix, Assistance League steering committee member; and honorees John and Eileen Barrett
Marsha Croxton, executive director of the NKY Women’s Crisis Center; Chris Bochenek, Assistance League honoree from The Haile/U.S. Bank Foundation; and Tim Maloney and Chad McCarter of The Haile/U.S. Bank Foundation.
(Back) Amy Bixel, Kevin Ward and Andy Hagedorn; (front) John Simkonis and Donna Murphy, all of Huntington Bank
Jane Keller of CYC and Meier Bauer, Assistance League president
Assistance League member Betty Rothgeb and Mary Ronan, Cincinnati Public Schools superintendent
Artist John Ruthven and Jan Stahl, charter member and past president of the Assistance League of Greater Cincinnati
Audrey Stehle of Assistance League; Jack Coors of North Side Bank and Trust; and Phyllis Dix, Assistance League steering committee member
