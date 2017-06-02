United Way, partners help local families with tax prep

More than $20 million in tax refunds were returned to local families in the Greater Cincinnati region, thanks to United Way of Greater Cincinnati’s Regional Volunteer Tax Assistance Collaborative.

Nearly 17,000 federal tax returns have been prepared in 2017 for local families in the region. Collaborative partners include United Way of Greater Cincinnati, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program, the Ohio Benefit Bank and the Internal Revenue Service.

Within the collaborative, United Way is the local organizing partner for the national Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, whose 500 trained, certified volunteers help individuals and families file federal and state income tax returns. Free tax preparation saved individuals and families an average of $273 in tax preparation costs per return while helping them receive refunds from tax withholding or the refundable the Earned Income Credit.

Many local companies supported the effort by volunteering, hosting and adopting tax preparation sites.

Tax preparation services will continue over the summer and fall for individuals needing to file after the tax deadline.

makeworkpay.com