ArtWorks raises $160,000 for its summer programs

The fifth annual breakfast hosted by ArtWorks attracted nearly 1,000 members of the arts, nonprofit and business community. Through an hour of storytelling, guests learned about the impact ArtWorks has throughout the Cincinnati region.

During that hour, supporters donated nearly $160,000 to support ArtWorks’ summer programs. Donations included a $50,000 matching grant from the Carol Ann & Ralph V. Haile, Jr./U.S. Bank Foundation.

Truepoint Wealth Counsel was presenting sponsor for the event at Duke Energy Convention Center.

