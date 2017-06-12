Event Recap, Fundraising, Health

Finest Under Fifty campaign helps fund fight against CF

by  • 
Finest Under Fifty honorees: Deb Augsback, Scott Brendamour, Tiffany Dace, Katie Hayden, Robert Mangine, Kristen Meyers, Patricia Plavko, James Stapleton, Hannah Wallach and Clare Whitaker. Not pictured: Peter Barrett, Levi Daly, Devin Kelly, Chris Owens and Tim Trucco

Finest Under Fifty honorees: Deb Augsback, Scott Brendamour, Tiffany Dace, Katie Hayden, Robert Mangine, Kristen Meyers, Patricia Plavko, James Stapleton, Hannah Wallach and Clare Whitaker. Not pictured: Peter Barrett, Levi Daly, Devin Kelly, Chris Owens and Tim Trucco

The Greater Cincinnati Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation honored 18 professionals at the eighth annual Cincinnati’s Finest Under Fifty Finale. The event culminated a 12-week fundraising and awareness campaign for these professionals, who were chosen for their leadership qualities, community involvement and career achievements.

Top three fundraisers: Emily Bell, Danielle Bischoff and Elizabeth Paff

Top three fundraisers: Emily Bell, Danielle Bischoff and Elizabeth Paff

Throughout the campaign, candidates hosted fundraisers, sold tickets to the Finale and educated their connections on cystic fibrosis, a genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time.  

Elizabeth Paff earned the title of 2017 Cincinnati’s Finest Under Fifty Professional by raising over $20,000, while the total generated by the candidates topped $109,000.

In all, the campaign raised over $114,000.

Photographs courtesy of Images by Daniel Michael

Leave a Reply