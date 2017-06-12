Ladies Day brings back many Flower Show memories
Longtime volunteers and committee chairs: (front) Jerome Eichert, Marsha Haberer, Jeane Elliott, Cynthia Muhlhauser and featured speaker Maeve Rochford (Hertel); (middle) Mary
Mary Margaret Rochford, Cindy Williams, Martha Seaman, Betty Wuest, Linda Schlegel, Marianne Miller, Marie Huenefeld and Kevin O’Dell; (back) Stephanie Busam, Charee Maddux, Barbara Bushman, Judy Dunning, Ann Fox, Lori Osterhaus and Mary Lou Condit
For many at this year’s Cincinnati Horticultural Society’s annual Ladies Day luncheon, the event was both a trip down memory lane and a homecoming reunion.
CHS Flower Show co-founder Mary Margaret Rochford was in town for the luncheon, along with her daughter, Ladies Day keynoter Maeve Rochford, chef/owner of the destination restaurant Sugar & Scribe in San Diego.
The event drew 240 guests, many of them Flower Show volunteers for two decades or more.
Guests were treated to shopping, horticultural demonstrations by Greenfield Plant Farm’s Jennifer Radcliffe and Delhi Flower & Garden Center’s Kerry Goode, and the keynote address. Amy Tobin was emcee. Fourteen florist shops donated centerpieces for the luncheon tables.
Proceeds from the luncheon will benefit Bake Me Home and the programs of the CHS.
Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.
Photos by Paula Norton
-
-
Martha Seaman, Cincinnati Flower Show co-founder, with Jeane Elliott, CHS board member
-
-
Longtime volunteers Nancy Meyers and Janet Bostrum
-
-
Flower Show board member and Ladies Day committee member Cindy Williams with a donated centerpiece
-
-
Erin Wachs, chair of vendors for Ladies Day
-
-
Andrew Hertel, speaker Maeve Rochford (Hertel), Marge Clarke and Meghan Clarke
-
-
Barbara Bushman, a longtime CHS board member and Flower Show volunteer, with granddaughters Amy and Emma Bushman, founders of Bake Me Home
-
-
Marsha Haberer, honorary chair; Jeane Elliott and Cynthia Muhlhauser, co-chairs; and special guest Mary Margaret Rochford
