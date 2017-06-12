Suits mark 10 years with greatest hits concert

Saturday, June 17, 8 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 8 p.m. The Carnegie, Covington

This isn’t a button-down affair. More than 40 prominent business and community leaders will celebrate 10 years of rocking for a cause at the 10th annual Suits That Rock.

This year is Suits That Rock X: A Decade of Greatest Hits, featuring favorites from past concerts, along with a few fun bonus tracks.

All “Suits” by day, the performers will drop their briefcases and pick up guitars to bring back favorites including “Hotel California,” “Lady Marmalade” and “Smooth”, and add a few new tunes such as “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” “Edge of Seventeen” and “You Belong With Me.”

The evening will include light appetizers and a Suits That Rock commemorative mug.

The Suits kicked off in 2007 when John Domaschko, Kevin Canafax, Greg Shumate and Paul Bromwell approached The Carnegie with an idea for a concert to raise money for its children’s programming. The performers would be their musically inclined friends and connections, who just happen to be CEOs, judges, lawyers and community leaders. The concerts have been sold-out affairs ever since.

Over the years, the event has raised $683,568, allowing the Carnegie to serve 63 schools and organizations.

Tickets are $60 to $85.

thecarnegie.com or (859) 957-1940