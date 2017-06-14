Derby gala a winner for Krabbe research

Partners for Krabbe Research held a Kentucky Derby-themed gala at the Madison Event Center in Covington.

Guests were serenaded as they enjoyed mint juleps and appetizers. Activities included a hat contest, live and silent auctions, a raffle, dinner, live music, and of course, a time-out to watch The Kentucky Derby.

“Everyone is a winner here,” said Anne Rugari, P4KR founder. “With an ultra-rare terminal disease like Krabbe, affected families must work hard to bring in additional funding from events like this to help make life-changing outcomes for the children.”

The foundation netted $10,000 from the event.

