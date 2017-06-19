Cincy Shakes’ new YP group hosting late-night Revel

Saturday, June 24, 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Otto M. Budig Theater, 1195 Elm St.

CSC Philanthropy Board Associates plans an after-party following Cincinnati Shakespeare Company’s sold-out fourth annual Gala REVEL and Triumph.

The organization is a group of young professionals supporting the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company. It will oversee special events related to the 2017-2018 season.

The after-party will take place backstage at the nearly completed Otto M. Budig Theater, and

guests will have an opportunity to preview the theater before it’s open to the public.

Tickets are $40 a person.

cincyshakes.com/revel-triumph or (513) 381.2273 x 3200