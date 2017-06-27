Nominations open for Champions of Mercy

They’re humble servants who feed the hungry, tend the sick, comfort the lonely and protect the vulnerable. They inspire others to be merciful to neighbors and strangers alike. Chances are you know a Champion of Mercy, and Catholic Charities seeks your support in honoring their service.

“Last year we recognized 100 Champions of Mercy as part of our centennial celebration,” said Ted Bergh, CEO of Catholic Charities. “They do not seek recognition for being God’s mercy in our community. But we believe honoring their good work inspires others to ‘go and do likewise.’”

Six individuals and/or groups will receive up to $1,000 in cash prizes.

The Champions of Mercy Awards Dinner will be Saturday, Nov. 4, 6 p.m., at Centre Park West in West Chester. Deadline to nominate a Champion of Mercy is June 30.

Nominations: ccswoh.org/champions