Bohemian Bash benefits Brighton Center
The 260 guests at Brighton Center’s Bohemian Bash helped raise more than $70,000 to help provide services for those working to achieve self-sufficiency. The gala at Drees Pavilion featured live music, dinner, live and silent auctions and plenty of Bohemian flair.
Guests of presenting sponsor BB&T: Joe Blue, Paige Blue, Joe Gosney, Meredith Calle, Esteban Calle
The committee: Becky Timberlake, Jane Zapp, Dianne Thomas, Mari Hengelbrok, Anita Morris, El Frey, Julie Crow, Deana Sowders
Guests of presenting sponsor Fred and Betty Jo Haas: (front) Kelly Haas, Fred Haas Jr., Betty Jo Haas, Fred Haas III; (back) Tom Casey, Bert Casey, John Bankemper, Char Bankemper, Ron Mechlin and guest Alla, Judith Sarakatsannis, Bill Dobbling
Guests of presenting sponsor St. Elizabeth Healthcare: Anthony Helton, Kym Helton, Susan McDonald, Mark McDonald, Karla Kennedy, Dennis Kennedy
