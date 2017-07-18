Wine Festival tops $5 million mark for charities

The Cincinnati International Wine Festival said it has surpassed the $5 million mark in fundraising for local nonprofits since its inception 27 years ago.

As a result of the festival’s efforts over the last year, it also presented checks totaling $350,000 to 36 Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky organizations.

“It’s an honor for us to carry out the mission of our founder, Russ Wiles, and we cannot thank the patrons of the festival and our donors enough for helping us reach this historic goal,” said Debbie Dent, executive director of the festival.

The Cincinnati International Wine Festival is a nonprofit founded in 1991 to raise funds for local charities focused on furthering the arts, education, health and human services. The annual festival consists of four events held in March and June: winery dinners, grand tastings, a charity auction and luncheon, and the Russ Wiles Memorial Golf Tournament.

The 2018 Wine Festival will be March 7-10.

This year’s beneficiaries are:

Abilities First, ALS Association Central and Southern Ohio, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati, Art Links, Asian Community Alliance, Cancer Family Care, Carnegie Arts Center, Catholic Inner-city School Education (CISE), Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky, Cincinnati Ballet, Cincinnati Symphony Club Audrey Dick Scholarship, Cincinnati Works, ConcertNova, Conductive Learning Center, Crayons to Computers, Dan Beard Council Boy Scouts of America, De Cavel Family SIDS Foundation, Dress for Success, Fernside, Freestore Foodbank, Kentucky Symphony Orchestra, Leadership Scholars, Linton Chamber Music Series, Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly, Master Provisions, May Festival, Mercy Neighborhood Ministries, Miami University Foundation – Donald E. Becker Memorial, Midwest Culinary Institute at Cincinnati State, Project Peace, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Cincinnati, Special Olympics Hamilton County, Stepping Stones Center, Tender Mercies, WGUC 90.0 FM, Women Helping Women.