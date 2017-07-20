Melanoma Know More wants help stocking Wine Wall

Thursday, Aug. 10, Kenwood Country Club

Melanoma Know More is asking supporters to donate a bottle or two for the Wine Wall at the Music for Melanoma event.

The Wine Wall is a fun way to raise additional funds. The way it works: A guest purchases a wine cork for $20, and a number on the bottom of the cork corresponds with a bottle on the wall. Bottles range in cost from $20 up. Last year’s wall had some bottles valued at more than $500.

The group also is collecting items (gift cards, jewelry, etc.) for the silent auction.

(513) 364-6653, info@melanomaknowmore.com