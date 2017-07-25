Marvin Lewis Golf Classic brings in $230K

The 14th annual Marvin Lewis Golf Classic weekend took in $230,000 to help fund its signature program, Learning Is Cool, as well as the Marvin Lewis Scholarships.

The weekend of Giving Through Golf kicked off with the First Swing Soiree at the Montgomery Inn Boathouse, which was attended by sponsors, fund partners, the golfers and their guests.

The eight 2017 Marvin Lewis Scholars were presented with their $20,000 checks.

The following morning the golfers assembled at Topgolf in West Chester and competed for fun prizes and bragging rights.

