Marvin Lewis Golf Classic brings in $230K
The 14th annual Marvin Lewis Golf Classic weekend took in $230,000 to help fund its signature program, Learning Is Cool, as well as the Marvin Lewis Scholarships.
The weekend of Giving Through Golf kicked off with the First Swing Soiree at the Montgomery Inn Boathouse, which was attended by sponsors, fund partners, the golfers and their guests.
The eight 2017 Marvin Lewis Scholars were presented with their $20,000 checks.
The following morning the golfers assembled at Topgolf in West Chester and competed for fun prizes and bragging rights.
Bengals Coach Marvin Lewis with five scholarship recipients: Orchid Wang, Briana Bolser, Evan Warner, Nathan Gurley and Bailey Jackson
Ken Anderson, Dave Lapham and Wayne “Box” Miller
Tournament winners Larry Ely, Pete Johnson, Missy Duggan and Tony Duggan, with Natalie Anderson from MLCF in the background
Former Bengals players Isaac Curtis, Pete Johnson and Ickey Woods
Brian Fey, Mike Walter, Mark Walter and Landon Wilhelm from 3z.net
Eric Ball, Cincinnati Bengals; Jeanette Altenau, of TriHealth and a Marvin Lewis Community Fund board member; Stephanie Besl, TriHealth; and Annie Timmons, TriHealth
