Zonta Service Fund awards grants

Two nonprofits have received $500 awards from the Zonta Service Fund of Cincinnati as part of a new grant program. North Fairmount Community Center received a grant for its Helping Hands Donation Center, and Cradle Cincinnati/ Cincinnati Children’s was awarded a grant for its smoking cessation program for pregnant women.

Grant applications are accepted year-round, and awards are distributed in June and December. Organizations may apply each cycle, but only one grant will be awarded per organization per fiscal year. Applications must be received by March 1 for the June award and Sept. 1 for a December award.

Zonta President Pat Jude said the goal is to award grants to “truly deserving local organizations’ service projects supporting Zonta’s mission to empower women through service and advocacy.”

zonta-cinti.org/grants