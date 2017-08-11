Golfers raise $80K for Stepping Stones

Stepping Stones’ June Golf Classic netted $80,000 to support programs for children, teens and adults with disabilities. The 16th annual event, held at O’Bannon Creek Golf Course in Loveland, welcomed 160 golfers from around the country.

The winning foursome in the morning flight was presenting sponsor Niagara’s team of Jaylon Hutton, Nick Goss, Allen Goss and Tim Goss. The afternoon’s winning foursome was the Cornerstone Insurance team of Jonathan Friedman, Bill McCarthy, Patrick Shiels and Bill Stacey.

Winners of the longest drive contests were Katie Klabunde and Jack Oliver. Closest-to-the-pin winners were Brian McRedmond and Dave Reeves.

Members of the organizing committee were John Borchers Jr., Roehr Agency; Jeff Caley, Eggland’s Best; Allen Goss; Joe Heller, Fifth Third Bank; Steve Mennen, Kroger; Adam Morton, Fort Washington Investment Advisors; and Raj Patel, Comey & Shepherd.

Click a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.