Museum Center seeks ‘difference makers’

Cincinnati Museum Center is accepting nominations for its Difference Maker Awards.

For 10 years, the Difference Makers program has recognized those who work to make a difference in the lives of children and the communities in which they grow, learn and play.

CMC wants to honor the unsung heroes – the teachers and youth leaders, the volunteers and community organizations, the teenagers and budding child advocates – along with the businesses and professionals who make the region a better place for children.

CMC is now accepting nominations in the following categories: youth – under 18 years of age; adult volunteer – unpaid individuals; adult professional – paid professionals; business – for-profit organizations; non-profit organization; youth and school group.

Nominations are due Sept. 22.

cincymuseum.org/difference-makers or (513) 287-7000