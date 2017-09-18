Children & Youth, Nonprofit News

Children’s Home expanding autism, preschool programs

The Children’s Home of Cincinnati cut the ceremonial ribbon for its expansion of autism and preschool services.

“Two years ago, I made a promise to parents, and one year ago, our board agreed to invest in the needs of the community,” said John Banchy, president and CEO, in his opening remarks. “The expansion of our autism program allows us to serve more children, support more families and meet more community need.”

The autism program at 4550 Red Bank Road has nine new state-of-the-art classrooms with the capacity to double enrollment in the new building. In addition, the organization plans to add classrooms for its preschool program.

At the ribbon-cutting: (front) John Banchy, president/CEO of The Children’s Home; Dr. Velissarios Karacostas, board member; Hamilton County commissioner Denise Driehaus; Dr. Julia Anixt of Cincinnati Children’s; Larry Glassmann, board chair for The Children’s Home; Mayor John Cranley; state Sen. Cecil Thomas; and Nick Ragland Jr. of Gorilla Glue

