Fifth Third Bank, foundation donate $10M to cancer fight

The Fifth Third Foundation and Fifth Third Bank are giving $7.5 million and $2.5 million, respectively, to support the fight against cancer. The $10 million total will help support the Cincinnati Cancer Consortium, a collaboration of the University of Cincinnati, UC Health and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Using these funds, recipients will recruit and hire researchers to help accelerate the progress of cancer research here. It is a critical step in the effort to achieve a National Cancer Institute designation for the Cincinnati Cancer Consortium.

Ultimately, an NCI designation leads to more research funding, economic growth and better outcomes for cancer patients.

“Not only is Fifth Third’s gift extremely generous, it also will help save lives,” said Dr. Richard Lofgren, president and CEO of UC Health.

The three partners have launched a fundraising campaign to fund the research and multi-year application required for NCI designation. Cincinnati is one of only two of the nation’s largest cities without an NCI-designated center.

The Cincinnati Cancer Consortium was established in 2011 to leverage the strengths of all three organizations in order to achieve NCI designation and provide the best possible cancer diagnostics, research, treatment and care for area residents.